P Chidambaram’s arrest: ‘CBI and ED are now Centre’s revenge-seeking departments,’ alleges Congress
The former Union finance minister is being interrogated by the CBI. He is scheduled to be produced in a court in a short while.
Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested late Wednesday night in New Delhi, for his suspected role in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering in the INX Media case, will be produced in a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in the capital on Thursday. The investigating agency, which started interrogating him at 10 am, will seek his remand.
Before his arrest, Chidambaram claimed at a press conference that neither the CBI nor the Enforcement Directorate had filed any chargesheet in a competent court in connection with the case. He claimed he had not been accused of any offence.
Live updates
11.56 am: G Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state for home, tells ANI, “Law will take its own course, the court takes decisions as per law, and the party and the government has no role in it. It’s the court, not government that decides where to put the people who indulge in corruption.”
11.17 am: “I have never met Peter Mukerjea,” PTI quotes Karti as saying. “Have never met Indrani Mukerjea, only time I met her was during the CBI interrogation in Byculla jail. Never met anyone in FIPB, don’t know the process of FIPB.”
11.15 am: Karti Chidambaram claims he never met Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, who were directors of INX Media, reports PTI. In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and the Mukerjeas. The agency accused Karti Chidambaram’s company of receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to help INX Media escape punitive action for taking Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007 despite having clearance from the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board for only Rs 4 crore. P Chidambaram was finance minister at the time.
11.12 am: Karti Chidambaram asks why the CBI was in a hurry to arrest his father last night. “Was he barricading himself with guns and bombs?” The Indian Express quotes him as saying. “This is nothing but theatrics for television.”
11.10 am: P Chidambaram’s son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has said he will protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, ANI reports.
“This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest,” he says. “The protest in Jantar Mantar is about Article 370. Our whole party, alliance parties, the leader of DMK raised this issue [f arrest] as well, Mr MK Stalin condemned it yesterday.”
11.07 am: The Congress spokesperson says that the case against the former minister lies on the basis of the statements of an approver who is in prison on charges of murdering her daughter. He is referring to Indrani Mukerjea, who was one of the directors of INX Media.
“Except for the blatant attempt to humiliate Chidambaram, there was no hurry to arrest him by sending CBI officials at his residence at night,” The Indian Express quotes Surjewala as saying. “He has always cooperated with the agencies and has the highest regard of the Constitution.”
11.05 am: “Those who gave the FIPB clearance have not been arrested,” Surjewala adds. “Not a single official has been arrested. They are roaming scot-free. The Narendra Modi government is using CBI and ED as revenge-seeking departments. They are using this case to divert attention from other issues.”
11.03 am: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is one of the many party leaders to have expressed their support for Chidambaram. “It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution and character assassination with courage and confidence,” he tweeted on Wednesday night. “I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude.”
11 am: The Congress claims P Chidambaram’s arrest is nothing short of personal and political vendetta of the Narendra Modi government, Hindustan Times reports. “Their facts don’t support claims,” says party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. “Over the last two days India witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy as also the rule of law.”
