The big news: Chidambaram sent to CBI custody for 4 days in INX Media case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Jairam Ramesh said demonising Modi will not help the Opposition, and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
A look at the headlines right now:
- P Chidambaram remanded in CBI custody till August 26 in INX Media case: Meanwhile, reports emerged that socialite Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea had told the CBI and ED in 2018 that Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram asked them for a bribe of $1 million.
- Demonising Narendra Modi all the time will not help, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: He added that Modi’s governance model was ‘not a complete negative story’.
- Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad, 95 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Ravidas temple protest: Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly adopted a resolution to build the shrine at the site where it was razed.
- UN Human Rights Council urges India to end communications blackout in Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, another group of doctors urged Centre to end the blockade:
- Ten convicted for Dalit Christian man’s murder in Kerala, including his brother-in-law: Kevin Joseph’s father-in-law Chacko John and three relatives were acquitted because of lack of evidence.
- India opts out of agreement to share hydrological data with Pakistan during flood season, says report: Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters PK Saxena said it would not violate the Indus Waters Treaty.
- All 21 guns fail to fire during former CM Jagannath Mishra’s funeral ceremony in Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA from Pipra, Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav, demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.
- ‘There is no point talking to India,’ Imran Khan tells NYT; says he’s worried situation may escalate: The Pakistan prime minister claimed New Delhi viewed all his overtures for peace as attempts at appeasement.
- Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan’s parole extended by three weeks: The Madras High Court granted her a 30-day parole on July 25.
- ‘Undeclared state of emergency’ in Kashmir, say Opposition leaders at protest in Delhi: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, whose father P Chidambaram was arrested in the INX Media case on Wednesday, also joined the protest.