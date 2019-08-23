The big news: P Chidambaram’s bail plea to come up in Supreme Court today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: France urged bilateral talks between India and Pakistan, and NITI Aayog official said big steps are needed to resolve financial sector crisis.
A look at the headlines right now:
- P Chidambaram remanded in CBI custody till August 26 in INX Media case, plea in Supreme Court to be heard today: Meanwhile, reports emerged that socialite Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea had told the CBI and ED in 2018 that Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram asked them for a bribe of $1 million.
- India, Pakistan must resolve dispute bilaterally, says French President Macron after meeting Modi: Emmanuel Macron said he would tell the same to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
- NITI Aayog vice chairperson says ‘extraordinary steps’ needed to deal with financial sector crisis: Rajiv Kumar claimed that the roots of the economic slowdown lay in the indiscriminate lending during 2009-’14 period leading to a rise in non-performing assets.
- Demonising Narendra Modi all the time will not help, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: He added that Modi’s governance model was ‘not a complete negative story’.
- Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad, 95 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Ravidas temple protest: Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly adopted a resolution to build the shrine at the site where it was razed.
- India’s dope testing lab suspended by WADA for six months: NDTL’s suspension was imposed due to non-conformities with the international standard for laboratories.
- UN Human Rights Council urges India to end communications blackout in Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, another group of doctors urged Centre to end the blockade:
- Babri Masjid was built at disputed site after demolishing Ram temple, litigant tells SC: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court told the lawyer for the Nirmohi Akhara that if it claims to be the sole official deity, it will lose title rights to the land.
- Nirav Modi’s judicial custody in UK extended till September 19: Modi has been in jail since March 19, when he was arrested in London for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.
- ‘There is no point talking to India,’ Imran Khan tells NYT; says he’s worried situation may escalate: The Pakistan prime minister claimed New Delhi viewed all his overtures for peace as attempts at appeasement.