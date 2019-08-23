Bihar legislator Anant Singh, who had been absconding since August 17, surrendered in a Delhi court on Friday, The Hindu reported. Singh had been on the run ever since an AK 47 rifle, 26 cartridges and two bombs were recovered from his ancestral home at Ladma in Patna district.

The police had searched Singh’s home in Patna on August 17, but found him missing. Subsequently, the police booked him under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act. On August 19, Singh had said he will surrender to the police within three to four days.

Singh had been releasing videos ever since he disappeared, the Hindustan Times reported. On Thursday night, he released a video saying that he would surrender in a court, as he did not trust the police. The police deployed personnel in and around the courts in Patna following Singh’s announcement. However, Singh surrendered at a court in Saket in South Delhi on Friday.

“Now the Patna police will send a team of officials to Delhi to bring the MLA to the state”, an unidentified Bihar police officer said.

Singh represents the Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district. He was earlier a member of the Janata Dal (United) but won the 2015 Assembly election as an independent candidate after a fallout with the party. He has a long record of criminal allegations.

On Friday, Singh had claimed that the raid was a conspiracy against him by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who defeated the MLA’s wife Neelam Devi to win the Munger parliamentary constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that as part of the conspiracy, “weapons not belonging to me were shown as having been recovered”, PTI reported. “My house has also been badly vandalised during the raid,” he said. Neelam Devi had contested the election on a Congress ticket.

