Modi, Amit Shah and others mourn Arun Jaitley’s death: The senior BJP leader had been admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after a prolonged illness. ‘If it’s normal, why aren’t we allowed?’ asks Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of J&K visit: The Rajya Sabha MP from Kashmir said that the delegation was comprised of responsible politicians who were not going to break any law. Donald Trump imposes retaliatory tariff on Chinese imports, US stocks take a dive: Trump also blamed Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Jerome Powell for the condition of the country’s economy. BSF officer, wife declared foreigners when he was on duty in Punjab: The Jorhat Foreigners’ Tribunal declared the two to be foreigners in December last year but the family was reportedly informed about it last month. Press Council of India intervenes in Kashmir Times petition to SC, supports media restrictions: The press council, in its petition, described the media ban to be ‘in the interest of the integrity and sovereignty of the nation’. Biscuit-maker Parle says job losses are an eventuality, matter was ‘blown out of proportion’: A senior official said the demand for Parle biscuits had become worse since GST was rolled out in 2017, but claimed this would have no impact on employment. ABVP says it’s removed busts of Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose in DU, will be reinstalled later: The student body claimed that the varsity had assured them that the busts would be reinstalled with due procedure after DUSU elections. At least 2 dead, many feared trapped after building collapses in Bhiwandi: Local fire department and National Disaster Response Force reached the location for rescue operations as many are feared trapped. Arvind Kejriwal says he is confident Centre will take ‘concrete steps’ to revive economy: The Delhi chief minister said this was one situation where the country has to stand as one. France, Ireland threaten to block trade deal to increase pressure on Brazil as the Amazon burns: Leaders of the most advanced world economies are also expected to take up matter when they meet for the G7 summit in France this weekend.