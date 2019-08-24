Five suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, PTI reported. Two personnel of the District Reserve Guard

also sustained bullet injuries in the encounter.

“The exchange of fire took place around 6 am in the forest near Dhurbeda village, located around 20 km away from Orchha police station in the district,” Director General of Police DM Awasthi told the news agency. “It occurred when a DRG team was out on a counter-insurgency operation.”

He said raids were conducted by the police after they got specific intelligence input about Maoist training inside the forests of Orchha, about 350 km from Raipur. The gunfight continued for about around one-and-a-half hour, following which the Maoists disappeared inside the dense forests.

The police said a huge cache of weapons, and the five bodies of the Maoists were recovered from the spot during search operations.

This is the second major encounter this month after security personnel killed seven suspected Maoists in the state’s Rajnandgaon district on August 3.

