Modi, Amit Shah and others mourn Arun Jaitley’s death: The former finance minister died at 66. ‘Clear that situation in J&K is not normal’, says Rahul Gandhi after being sent back from Srinagar: Ghulam Nabi Azad said the situation in the state was terrifying and the stories they heard from people in their flight would bring tears to even a stone. In UAE, Modi urges NRIs to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, says huge scope of development in the region: The prime minister also said that Article 370 had isolated the state, and the decision to revoke the special status was done in a transparent manner. Press Council of India intervenes in ‘Kashmir Times’ petition to SC, supports media restrictions: The press council, in its petition, described the media ban to be ‘in the interest of the integrity and sovereignty of the nation’. BJP cannot hide behind power-point presentation, says Congress: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government’s fundamental policies were flawed, and called the finance minister’s announcements cosmetic. IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigns from service, says ‘want my freedom of expression back’: The bureaucrat said he has been really disturbed by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he was unable to use his voice in the job. ED alleges Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal created tax evading schemes, has huge deposits abroad: The agency said Friday’s search has led them to various incriminating documents and digital evidences of violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. ‘I may be killed’, says expelled Kerala nun after congregation issues showcause notice to her: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation asked Lucy Kalappura to withdraw a complaint filed against a superior nun and sought her apology for the same. Five suspected Maoists killed in encounter in Narayanpur: This is the second major encounter this month after security personnel killed seven suspected Maoists in the state’s Rajnandgaon district on August 3. P Chidambaram, wife get Bar Council of India notice for ‘misuse’ of senior advocate designation: It asked them to appear before the committee on September 28.