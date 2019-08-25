The big news: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s funeral today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: ED accused Naresh Goyal of having huge deposits abroad, and P Chidambaram got Bar Council of India’s notice for ‘misuse’ of his designation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi, Amit Shah and others mourn Arun Jaitley’s death: The former finance minister died at 66, and is funeral will take place on Sunday.
- ED alleges Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal created tax evading schemes, has huge deposits abroad: The agency said Friday’s search has led them to various incriminating documents and digital evidences of violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
- P Chidambaram, wife get Bar Council of India notice for ‘misuse’ of senior advocate designation: It asked them to appear before the committee on September 28.
- ‘Clear that situation in J&K is not normal’, says Rahul Gandhi after being sent back from Srinagar: Ghulam Nabi Azad said the situation in the state was terrifying and the stories they heard from people in their flight would bring tears to even a stone.
- IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigns from service, says ‘want my freedom of expression back’: The bureaucrat said he has been really disturbed by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he was unable to use his voice in the job.
- Press Council of India’s stand on J&K restrictions is against media freedom, says group of journalists: The council requested permission in the Supreme Court to intervene in a plea seeking an end to the restrictions on communications in the state.
- BJP cannot hide behind power-point presentation, says Congress: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government’s fundamental policies were flawed, and called the finance minister’s announcements cosmetic.
- ‘I may be killed’, says expelled Kerala nun after congregation issues showcause notice to her: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation asked Lucy Kalappura to withdraw a complaint filed against a superior nun and sought her apology for the same.
- ABVP says it’s removed busts of Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose in DU, will be reinstalled later: The student body claimed that the varsity had assured them that the busts would be reinstalled with due procedure after DUSU elections.
- Donald Trump imposes retaliatory tariff on Chinese imports, US stocks take a dive: Trump also blamed Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Jerome Powell for the condition of the country’s economy.