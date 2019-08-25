A look at the headlines right now:

Modi, Amit Shah and others mourn Arun Jaitley’s death: The former finance minister died at 66, and is funeral will take place on Sunday. ED alleges Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal created tax evading schemes, has huge deposits abroad: The agency said Friday’s search has led them to various incriminating documents and digital evidences of violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. P Chidambaram, wife get Bar Council of India notice for ‘misuse’ of senior advocate designation: It asked them to appear before the committee on September 28. ‘Clear that situation in J&K is not normal’, says Rahul Gandhi after being sent back from Srinagar: Ghulam Nabi Azad said the situation in the state was terrifying and the stories they heard from people in their flight would bring tears to even a stone. IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigns from service, says ‘want my freedom of expression back’: The bureaucrat said he has been really disturbed by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he was unable to use his voice in the job. Press Council of India’s stand on J&K restrictions is against media freedom, says group of journalists: The council requested permission in the Supreme Court to intervene in a plea seeking an end to the restrictions on communications in the state.

BJP cannot hide behind power-point presentation, says Congress: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government’s fundamental policies were flawed, and called the finance minister’s announcements cosmetic. ‘I may be killed’, says expelled Kerala nun after congregation issues showcause notice to her: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation asked Lucy Kalappura to withdraw a complaint filed against a superior nun and sought her apology for the same. ABVP says it’s removed busts of Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose in DU, will be reinstalled later: The student body claimed that the varsity had assured them that the busts would be reinstalled with due procedure after DUSU elections.

Donald Trump imposes retaliatory tariff on Chinese imports, US stocks take a dive: Trump also blamed Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Jerome Powell for the condition of the country’s economy.

