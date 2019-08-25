A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition delegation ‘got a taste of the brute force people of J&K are facing,’ says Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the state. PV Sindhu becomes first Indian Badminton World C’ships gold medallist with emphatic win over Okuhara: The 24-year-old defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to clinch the title. Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi: The former finance minister died on Saturday at AIIMS, Delhi. ‘India is playing with fire in J&K, going down a dangerous road,’ says Pakistan President Arif Alvi: However, an official in the Imran Khan government said the Kartarpur corridor project would be completed by November despite tensions with India. At G-7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron floats plan to partially lift US oil embargo on Iran: However, US President Donald Trump remained non-committal about the proposal. Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani asks Kashmiris to resist, issues ‘programme of action’: In remarks made on Friday, the separatist leader accused the Centre of forcing ‘demographic change’ and ‘settler colonies’ in the region. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says no one will be spared after four are arrested in terror-funding case: Former Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh was among those held by the police in Satna district on August 21. He was arrested in a similar case in 2017. In Hong Kong, 29 protestors were arrested as anti-government demonstrations turn violent: The protestors were detained for allegedly possessing ‘offensive weapons’, assaulting police officers, and unlawful assembly. Bihar MLA Anant Singh sent to judicial custody for two weeks: The police said it would file an application in court on Monday for the legislator’s custodial interrogation. NASA astronaut who was to go on first all-women spacewalk faces probe: Alvi said Pakistan would continue to internationalise the dispute, and urged the international community to intervene.