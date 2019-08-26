A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram’s plea challenging arrest in INX Media case today: The former finance minister is currently in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s custody.
  2. PV Sindhu becomes first Indian Badminton World C’ships gold medallist with emphatic win over Okuhara: The 24-year-old defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to clinch the title.
  3. Opposition delegation ‘got a taste of the brute force people of J&K are facing,’ says Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the state.
  4. Press Council chief didn’t inform organisation before filing affidavit in SC regarding restrictions in J&K, say members: The press council, in its affidavit in the SC, described the media ban in J&K to be ‘in the interest of the integrity and sovereignty of the nation’.
  5. Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi: The former finance minister died on Saturday at AIIMS, Delhi.
  6. Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani asks Kashmiris to resist, issues ‘programme of action’: In remarks made on Friday, the separatist leader accused the Centre of forcing ‘demographic change’ and ‘settler colonies’ in the region.
  7. ‘India is playing with fire in J&K, going down a dangerous road,’ says Pakistan President Arif Alvi: However, an official in the Imran Khan government said the Kartarpur corridor project would be completed by November despite tensions with India.
  8. In Hong Kong, 29 protestors were arrested as anti-government demonstrations turn violent: The protestors were detained for allegedly possessing ‘offensive weapons’, assaulting police officers, and unlawful assembly.
  9. NASA astronaut who was to go on first all-women spacewalk faces probe: Alvi said Pakistan would continue to internationalise the dispute, and urged the international community to intervene.
  10. At G-7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron floats plan to partially lift US oil embargo on Iran: However, US President Donald Trump remained non-committal about the proposal.