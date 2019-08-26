Top news: Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram’s plea against arrest in INX Media case today
The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea by Congress leader P Chidambaram challenging his arrest in the INX Media corruption case. Chidambaram has also challenged the Delhi High Court order that denied him anticipatory bail in the case, and led to his arrest last week. He is currently in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s custody.
The Indian Journalists Union and three of its nominated members to the Press Council of India criticised Chairperson Justice (retired) CK Prasad’s “blatant violation of the Council rules” by planning to intervene in a plea seeking an end to the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir. The members have said they were not consulted or informed about this move.
UP: Man beaten to death for objecting to loud music during Janmashtami celebrations, six arrested
The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders in Deoria district after a 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for objecting to loud music being played outside his home during Janmashtami celebrations on Saturday night. The prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. District Magistrate Amit Kishor said the restrictions would remain in place till September 15.
G-7 summit: Narendra Modi meets Boris Johnson, expected to meet Donald Trump today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson at the Group of Seven, or G-7, summit being held in Biarritz, France. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, defence and security.
INX Media case: Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram’s plea challenging arrest today
J&K: Press Council chief didn’t consult colleagues before supporting media curbs in SC, say members
Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan says project will be completed by November despite tensions with India
Pakistan on Sunday said tensions with India would not affect the Kartarpur corridor project. Firdous Ashiq Awan, a special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said in a tweet that the project would be completed by the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November.
Opposition delegation ‘got a taste of the brute force people of J&K are facing,’ says Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre on Sunday over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This came a day after a delegation of Opposition leaders, including Gandhi, was sent back from Srinagar airport.
