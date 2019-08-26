The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that a truck driver was killed the previous evening after he was attacked with stones by protestors in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

Officials alleged that the protestors mistook his truck for the vehicle of a security forces personnel and hurled stones at it. The police identified the driver as Noor Mohammed, a resident of Zradipora Urnhall in Bijbehara

The stone pierced the pane and hit Mohammed’s head. The driver was taken to a nearby district hospital initially but was later referred to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in the outskirts of Srinagar. But the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said a murder case has been registered at police station in Bhijbhera and the accused has been arrested.

The police alleged that another girl was seriously injured in a stone-pelting incident in downtown Srinagar a few days ago, and a case has been registered in that case as well.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented lockdown since August 5, when the central government decided to revoke its special status and split it into two union territories. Thousands of troops have been deployed to prevent law and order situations in the region and communication lines have been cut off in most parts. The authorities have claimed that the restrictions would be eased gradually, however protests in the Valley have made it difficult to do so.

