Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday said the force had received intelligence inputs that an “underwater wing” of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was training its members to carry out attacks. However, Singh assured that the Indian Navy was completely prepared to thwart any such attempts and all coastal security personnel were making sure no intrusion occurs from the sea, PTI reported.

“The Indian Navy, maritime police, state governments and other stakeholders are making sure there is no intrusion from the sea,” PTI quoted Singh as saying in response to increased vigilance in the coastal areas after the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Navy chief was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a lecture in Pune.

On August 20, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had said that they were “cautious and alert” to face any eventuality on the border. Dhanoa said the Indian Air Force was prepared “not only when any enemy fighter comes in but we also keep an eye on civilian aircraft so that incidents like Purulia airdrop do not happen”.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said, on August 13, that there was no need for concern over the deployment of military resources by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the last few days. He had also said that Indian soldiers were “always prepared should anything go wrong”.

Cross-border tensions have increased in the recent past, especially after the central government revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5.

#WATCH: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, says,"we have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert." pic.twitter.com/IYYCrn6qcE — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

