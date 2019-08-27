The Brazilian government on Monday rejected the offer by the Group of Seven, or G-7, countries to help fight the fire raging in the Amazon rain forest, AFP reported.

The G-7 club – comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – had pledged $20 million earlier in the day to help fight the fires. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the G-7 also agreed to a medium-term reforestation plan. However, this plan will require the approval of both the Brazilian government and the local tribes living in the rain forest.

“We must respond to the call of the forest which is burning today in the Amazon,” Macron said on Monday at the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Macron had earlier threatened to block a trade deal between Brazil and the European Union until Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate change sceptic, takes serious steps to address the problem.

Bowing to international pressure, Brazil on Sunday finally deployed the military to help douse the fires. This year, 78,383 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil, the most in a year since 2013, according to official data.

Earlier in the week, Bolsonaro had accused non-governmental organisations of starting the fires. Later, however, he admitted that farmers might have been involved. Environmentalists say his plans to promote agriculture and mining in the Amazon region will speed up deforestation.

