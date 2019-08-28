Top news: Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in J&K today
The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said questions about the credibility of the Reserve Bank of India or the panel that decided on transferring the amount to the Centre were ‘outlandish’.
Jammu and Kashmir: Supreme Court to hear multiple petitions challenging Centre’s decisions today
West Bengal government to introduce bill against mob lynching
The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal is planning to introduce an anti-lynching
bill in the Assembly. The draft bill proposed a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Help us find our jailed editor, Kashmir news website appeals
News website The Kashmiriyat on Tuesday sought help to find its editor Qazi Shibli, who was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on July 25. Shibli was reportedly detained in connection with his tweets leaking details about impending troop movements in the state last month.
Shah Faesal was detained for instigating people at Srinagar airport: J&K government to Delhi HC
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal had been detained for trying to instigate people at the Srinagar airport against the “sovereignty and integrity of the country”. The government said Faesal’s custody was not unauthorised as the detention was under an order from an executive magistrate.
J&K: Press Council reverses position, will oppose media curbs in Supreme Court
The Press Council of India, whose support for media restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir had led to criticism this week, has now decided to change its stance in the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the council proposed to its members that its plea should not approve of any sort of media restrictions.
Government yet to decide how to utilise Rs 1.76 lakh crore given by RBI, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government was yet to decide how to utilise Rs 1.76 lakh crore that it will get from the Reserve Bank of India.
