Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there was no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in the Jammu and Kashmir matter, and called Islamabad the ‘prime supporter of terrorism’. Gandhi said even though he disagreed with the government on many matters, he wanted to make it “absolutely clear” that Kashmir is India’s “internal issue”.

“I disagree with this government on many issues,” Gandhi said in a tweet. “But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.”

“There is violence in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. “There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.”

I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also released a statement referring to “reports citing an alleged petition moved by Pakistani Government to United Nations on Jammu and Kashmir”, in which Rahul Gandhi’s name had been “mischievously dragged to justify the pack of lies and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan”.

“Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India,” the statement said. “No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth.”

Let no one in the world be in doubt that JK & Ladakh WERE-ARE-SHALL always remain an integral part of India.



No amount of diabolical deception by Pak shall change this truth.



Shri Rahul Gandhi has been mischievously dragged by Pak to justify their pack of lies.



Our statement: pic.twitter.com/SHFqFOt4FO — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 28, 2019

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is being criticised by the Kerala Congress unit for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also backed Gandhi. “Spot on, Chief,” Tharoor said in a tweet. “This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution& democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand.”

Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution& democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand https://t.co/iI8HZ6sopU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2019

Gandhi’s statements came a few days after he lashed out at the Centre over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Gandhi, were sent back from Srinagar airport on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Gandhi had said that the Opposition “got a taste of the draconian administration and brute force unleashed” on the people of the state, adding that the situation there is not normal.

Pakistan reportedly quoted Gandhi and mentioned his visits in its letter to the United Nations on Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated ever since New Delhi’s August 5 announcement that Jammu and Kashmir’s special status would be revoked decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

New Delhi’s actions on Jammu and Kashmir were swiftly condemned by Islamabad, which downgraded diplomatic ties and ended bilateral trade. Since then, Pakistan has raised the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, and has talked of raising it at the UN Human Rights Council and the International Court of Justice as well.

The Centre imposed a security lockdown and communications blackout in the state earlier this month before withdrawing its special status and splitting it into two Union Territories. The restrictions on public gatherings and movement are still in place.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.