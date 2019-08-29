A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Centre allows 100% FDI in coal mining and contract manufacturing, spells out norms for digital media: The government also announced a sugar export subsidy, and the setting up of 75 medical colleges across the country.
  2. Mobile connectivity being resumed in Kupwara, Handwara districts, says J&K governor: Satya Pal Malik claimed there had been no civilian casualties in the Valley, and only violent protestors had been injured.
  3. Constitution Bench to hear petitions challenging Centre’s scrapping of J&K special status in October: The top court allowed Left leader Sitaram Yechury and a Kashmiri student who wanted to meet his parents to visit Jammu and Kashmir, and also sought responses from the Centre and state administration on a plea to withdraw restrictions on journalists.
  4. Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi’s mothers petition SC to end caste discrimination at universities: They pointed out the inadequacy of existing UGC regulations notified in 2012 to address complaints of caste bias on campuses of higher education institutions.
  5. ‘I have never justified Modi, been a strong critic of government,’ Shashi Tharoor tells Congress: The party’s state unit had asked him to explain his statement backing Jairam Ramesh, who had called on the party to stop demonising the prime minister.
  6. Arundhati Roy apologises after 2011 video of her comparing Pakistan and Indian Army surfaces: The writer said that she had unintentionally said ‘something thoughtless or stupid’ and that it did not represent her current opinions.
  7. Bombay HC judge asks Bhima Koregaon accused to explain why he had ‘War and Peace’ at home: The prosecution cited ‘incriminating evidence’ found at Vernon Gonsalves’ home in the form of ‘books and CDs with objectionable titles’.
  8. United Kingdom decides to curtail Parliament time ahead of Brexit date: The suspension would leave no time for the Parliament to block no-deal Brexit from happening.
  9. BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, dismisses his ‘U-turn’ on J&K: Union minister Prakash Javadekar tore into the Congress leader saying Pakistan had used his statements on the situation in Kashmir in its application to UN.
  10. BJP leader Chinmayanand says he is being framed like Kuldeep Sengar in missing law student case: Denying the allegations, Chinmayanand claimed that it was a conspiracy hatched by four men and the missing woman.