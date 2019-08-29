The big news: Centre eases FDI rules for several sectors, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: J&K governor said mobile connectivity was being resumed in some areas, and the SC agreed to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre allows 100% FDI in coal mining and contract manufacturing, spells out norms for digital media: The government also announced a sugar export subsidy, and the setting up of 75 medical colleges across the country.
- Mobile connectivity being resumed in Kupwara, Handwara districts, says J&K governor: Satya Pal Malik claimed there had been no civilian casualties in the Valley, and only violent protestors had been injured.
- Constitution Bench to hear petitions challenging Centre’s scrapping of J&K special status in October: The top court allowed Left leader Sitaram Yechury and a Kashmiri student who wanted to meet his parents to visit Jammu and Kashmir, and also sought responses from the Centre and state administration on a plea to withdraw restrictions on journalists.
- Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi’s mothers petition SC to end caste discrimination at universities: They pointed out the inadequacy of existing UGC regulations notified in 2012 to address complaints of caste bias on campuses of higher education institutions.
- ‘I have never justified Modi, been a strong critic of government,’ Shashi Tharoor tells Congress: The party’s state unit had asked him to explain his statement backing Jairam Ramesh, who had called on the party to stop demonising the prime minister.
- Arundhati Roy apologises after 2011 video of her comparing Pakistan and Indian Army surfaces: The writer said that she had unintentionally said ‘something thoughtless or stupid’ and that it did not represent her current opinions.
- Bombay HC judge asks Bhima Koregaon accused to explain why he had ‘War and Peace’ at home: The prosecution cited ‘incriminating evidence’ found at Vernon Gonsalves’ home in the form of ‘books and CDs with objectionable titles’.
- United Kingdom decides to curtail Parliament time ahead of Brexit date: The suspension would leave no time for the Parliament to block no-deal Brexit from happening.
- BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, dismisses his ‘U-turn’ on J&K: Union minister Prakash Javadekar tore into the Congress leader saying Pakistan had used his statements on the situation in Kashmir in its application to UN.
- BJP leader Chinmayanand says he is being framed like Kuldeep Sengar in missing law student case: Denying the allegations, Chinmayanand claimed that it was a conspiracy hatched by four men and the missing woman.