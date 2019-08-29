Top news: Mobile phone services restored in five Jammu districts, restrictions continue in Kashmir
The biggest stories of the day.
Authorities on Thursday restored mobile phone services in five districts under the Jammu division. Communication networks were cut off after the central government decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in an August 5 order.
A minister in Pakistan claimed that Islamabad and New Delhi will go to war in October or November over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed that it was time for the “last battle for the liberation of Kashmir” and the war with India would be “full and final”.
Live updates
Mobile phone services restored in five districts of Jammu
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday restored mobile phone services in five districts of Jammu after over three weeks of suspension. The services were resumed in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.
UP: Mob kills man taking nephew to doctor on kidnapping rumours
A 40-year-old man, who was taking his nephew to a doctor, was lynched after residents mistook him for a kidnapper in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The deceased’s brother, who was accompanying the two, was also grievously injured in the attack, which occurred on Tuesday at Asalatpur Jarai village.
Biggest punishment is not being able to contact anyone, says Union minister Prakash Javadekar
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that being unable to talk to anyone or not having any modes of communication were the worst kinds of punishment for people. “This is the power and need of communication...when people store everything in their hearts and are unable to tell anyone about it, is the biggest punishment,” Javadekar said.
J&K: Pakistan minister says there will be a ‘full and final’ war with India in a few months
Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-fledged war would be fought between India and Pakistan in October or November. Ahmed claimed that it was time for the “last battle for the liberation of Kashmir” and the war with India would be “full and final”. Ahmed also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for causing trouble in Kashmir and said that it was because of “Hitler Modi that we smell war over Kashmir”.
Arundhati Roy apologises after 2011 video of her comparing Pakistan and Indian Army surfaces
Author Arundhati Roy apologised on Wednesday after a video of her from 2011, drawing parallels between the Pakistan and Indian armies, resurfaced on social media. Roy, in a statement, explained that what she had said back then did not represent her current opinions. In the video, the writer was speaking at a panel discussion about India deploying personnel in states like Kashmir, Telangana and the North East. She said that Pakistan had not stationed troops “against its own people the way India has”.
Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi’s mothers petition SC to end caste discrimination at universities
The mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi have moved the Supreme Court seeking to end caste discrimination in universities and other higher education institutions. Vemula, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University, had committed suicide on January 17, 2016, after allegedly being discriminated against because of his caste. Tadvi, an Adivasi student at TN Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, committed suicide on May 22 after allegedly being at the receiving end of casteist abuse by three doctors. The three are out on bail at present.
‘I have never justified Modi, been a strong critic of government,’ Shashi Tharoor tells Congress
Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he had never justified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions and had been a strong critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party government. This came a day after the party’s Kerala unit asked Tharoor to clarify his remarks in support of party colleague Jairam Ramesh, who asked the Congress to stop demonising Modi.
J&K: Russia says it has same view as India, decisions were in accordance with Constitution
The Russian ambassador in India on Wednesday said that Moscow’s position on the Kashmir matter was identical to New Delhi’s view, PTI reported. The recent decisions on the state of Jammu and Kashmir are in accordance with the Indian Constitution, Nikolay Kudashev said.
Centre allows 100% FDI in coal mining and contract manufacturing, spells out norms for digital media
The Centre on Wednesday announced a big foreign direct investment push in single-brand retail, coal mining and manufacturing to boost the economy. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 100% foreign direct investment under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure, and contract manufacturing were approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC judge asks accused to explain why he had ‘War and Peace’ at home
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked academic Vernon Gonsalves to explain why he possessed books and CDs that seemingly had material against the state. Among the material the court sought an explanation for was the 19th century classic War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy.