India condemns ‘irresponsible statements by Pakistani leaders’ on internal matters: The External Affairs Ministry asked Pakistan to behave like a normal neighbour. RBI’s contingency fund has sunk to Rs 1.96 lakh crore after record transfer to Centre, shows annual report: The central bank said as of June 30 it ‘stands as a central bank with one of the highest levels of financial resilience globally’. Kutch ports on high alert after intelligence warns Pakistani commandos may enter India: Security has been beefed up at the Kandla and Mundra ports. Boris Johnson government dares Brexit opponents to collapse it or change the law: An online petition against the suspension of Parliament has already received over 1.4 million signatures. Bombay HC judge criticises media for ‘War and Peace’ row, says he did not refer to Tolstoy classic: The judge had been criticised for asking a Bhima Koregaon case-accused why he possessed the books and films mentioned on a list presented by the police. Sitaram Yechury visits CPI(M) colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami in Srinagar a day after SC approval: The CPI(M) general secretary spent close to three hours with Tarigami at his Gupkar Road residence, said Jammu and Kashmir administration officials. Uttar Pradesh police to use National Security Act against those spreading rumours of child-lifting: Director General of Police OP Singh said 82 people have been arrested so far for spreading rumours of child-lifting. Patna High Court judge taken off all cases after he questions corruption in the judiciary: An 11-judge bench of the High Court also suspended Justice Rakesh Kumar’s order on a case involving a retired IAS officer. Supreme Court to deliver order in ED case against P Chidambaram on September 5: The court directed the Enforcement Directorate to submit the materials it had collected in a sealed cover within three days. Days before final NRC, many in Assam get notices to defend their citizenship claims again: The deadline to publish the final list is August 31.