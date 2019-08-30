Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Friday amid reports of a tussle among various factions in the party’s state unit over the appointment of its next leader, PTI reported.

The chief minister denied there was trouble brewing between him and former Lok Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia. According to reports, Scindia had given the party an ultimatum to appoint him the head of the state unit. He reportedly threatened to “explore other options” if the party did not give in to his demands.

“I don’t think that he [Scindia] is unhappy,” Nath, who heads the state Congress, told reporters after meeting Gandhi.

He said the discussions with the interim party president were about the organisation in Madhya Pradesh. “When I became the chief minister, I said that a new state president should be made, but since Lok Sabha elections were there, I was asked to continue,” Nath said according to ANI. “After elections, I again said the same thing. Today I have repeated this.”

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said: “Kamal Nath is the current PCC president, the post is not vacant. We will see when a ,decision will be taken.”

Scindia’s supporters have been vocal about making him the chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee. They are reportedly upset with the party for making him the chairperson of the screening committee to decide candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Ajay Singh, the son of former Union minister Arjun Singh, and state ministers Bala Bachchan and Shobha Ozha are reportedly being considered for the post.

