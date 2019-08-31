A look at the headlines right now:

More than 19 lakh people excluded from Assam’s final NRC; BJP, Congress disappointed: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the SC should allow re-verification of names for a ‘correct and fair NRC’; former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi blamed the BJP while the Trinamool Congress claimed Centre was trying to drive Bengalis out of Assam. In Maharashtra, 13 dead after cylinder explosion at chemical factory in Dhule: At least 100 employees were inside the factory when the blast occurred. Shashi Tharoor fought with his wife in Dubai, Delhi Police tells court: The police asked the court to frame murder charges, or abetment to suicide charges against Tharoor. Current MLA, former Army officer among those whose names are excluded from final NRC: Ananta Kumar Malo, the MLA from South Abhayapuri, and his son reportedly did not make it to the list. Pakistan forms committee to talk to Sikh community after alleged abduction, conversion of woman: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called the incident shocking and asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action. Open to discussing matters bilaterally with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere, says S Jaishankar: Jaishankar made the comments after meeting the European Union commissioner, who had said the two countries should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. BJP’s Manoj Tiwari demands NRC in Delhi, says situation dangerous: In May, he had said that NRC should be implemented in the Capital if people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants. Local organisations reject final NRC, All Assam Students’ Union to approach Supreme Court: The Assam Public Works said it would ask President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene. Imran Khan claims NRC final list is part of Centre’s policy to target Muslims: The list, published on Saturday morning, included 3.11 crore people but left out over 19 lakh. Say goodbye to $5-trillion economy, says Subramanian Swamy after GDP numbers released: Swamy said that boldness and knowledge can save the economy ‘from a crash’.