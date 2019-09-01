A look at the headlines right now:

Kulbhushan Jadhav to receive consular access on Monday, says Pakistan foreign ministry: This is ‘in line with Vienna Convention on consular relations, International Court of Justice judgement and the laws of Pakistan’, said the foreign ministry.

No jobs will be lost because of bank mergers, says Nirmala Sitharaman: She also refused to react to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement blaming “all-round mismanagement” by the Narendra Modi government for the economic slowdown. People excluded from Assam NRC are not stateless, clarifies Ministry of External Affairs: Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the NRC a fiasco and said she was shocked that 1 lakh Gorkhas were left out of the database.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, ex-Union minister Arif Mohammad Khan named governors: Arif Mohammad Khan famously quit from the Congress in 1986 when the Rajiv Gandhi government set aside the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Shah Bano case. Kashmiri journalist claims he was stopped from travelling abroad from Delhi airport, reports Indian Express: Unidentified airport officials told the newspaper that Gowhar Geelani was detained based on a request from the Intelligence Bureau. Human rights event in Delhi disrupted by protestors after venue officials say it’s against national interest: Activist Kavita Krishnan said it was ‘appalling that leading rights defenders cannot hold a meeting in Delhi without such obstruction’.

JNU asks historian Romila Thapar for her CV to evaluate if she can continue as professor emerita: The university’s website already has Thapar’s CV, though seemingly an earlier version. BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan’s ISI, alleges Digvijaya Singh; later backtracks: The Bajrang Dal said it would file an FIR against the Congress leader, while BJP members claimed he was speaking Islamabad’s language. West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh sustains head injury during protest, blames police: He accused Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma of hitting him on the head while attempting to disperse protestors from the saffron party in Kankinara.

Finding positives in Modi’s governance is like ‘looking for a needle in a haystack’, says Salman Khurshid: He added that the Gandhi family was the ‘fulcrum’ of the Congress party.



Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.