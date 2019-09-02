Top news: Kulbhushan Jadhav to receive consular access today
Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan on espionage charges, will receive consular access on Monday. This came a day after Pakistan announced it would allow the Indian consulate meet Jadhav “in line with Vienna Convention on consular relations, International Court of Justice judgement and the laws of Pakistan”.
The Indian and Pakistani delegations at a regional summit in the Maldives had a heated exchange of words on Sunday after Pakistan raised the matter of alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir.
UP: Conspiracy case filed against journalist who recorded schoolkids being fed chapatis with salt
A local journalist who first reported about schoolchildren in Mirzapur eating chapatis and salt in their mid-day meal was on Saturday booked for criminal conspiracy. According to the First Information Report, a “representative” of the village head conspired to get a video of the incident shot by a journalist despite knowing that the cook was short of supplies for the meals.
Delhi: Pregnant woman suspected of being a child abductor beaten by a mob, three arrested
A pregnant woman who is hearing and speech impaired was beaten by a mob in Northeast Delhi after she was suspected of attempting to abduct a child. The incident occurred in the city’s Harsh Vihar neighbourhood on Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur. Three people were arrested after the police went through CCTV footage.
JNU teachers’ body demands apology to historian Romila Thapar after university asks for her CV
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association on Sunday asked the administration to apologise to historian Romila Thapar for the decision to review her professor emerita post. The association said the decision was “politically motivated” and a “deliberate attempt to try and dishonour those who have been critical of the current administration”.
Watch: India and Pakistan in war of words on Kashmir dispute in Maldives Parliament
The Indian and Pakistani delegations at a regional summit in the Maldives had a heated exchange of words on the Kashmir dispute on Sunday. Pakistan brought up the matter of alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir, to which India objected, saying an internal matter should not be discussed at the forum.
India expresses strong concern about alleged forced conversions in Pakistan, demands action
India on Sunday expressed strong concern about reports of alleged forced conversions of two non-Muslim girls in Pakistan and asked the neighbouring country for immediate action. “The civil society [and] the people of India have strongly condemned the recent deplorable incidents of forced abduction, conversion [and] marriage of two Sikh girls in Pakistan,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
Congress should be ashamed of Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Kashmir, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticised the Congress, saying it should be ashamed that its former president Rahul Gandhi’s statement was used by Pakistan in its petition to the United Nations on Kashmir. He made the comments in Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
People excluded from Assam NRC are not stateless, clarifies Ministry of External Affairs
The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said people left out of the National Register of Citizens in Assam were not stateless and would continue to enjoy their rights as citizens till they exhaust all the legal remedies. The database of citizens, published on Saturday, excluded more than 19 lakh people.
Kulbhushan Jadhav to receive consular access on Monday, says Pakistan foreign ministry
Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Sunday announced that India would get consular access to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is in jail in the country on espionage charges, on Monday “in line with Vienna Convention on consular relations, International Court of Justice judgement and the laws of Pakistan”. Jadhav is on death row in Pakistan.
BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan’s ISI, alleges Digvijaya Singh; later backtracks
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that the Bajrang Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party were were taking money from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency. On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha member backtracked and said that he didn’t accuse the parties but only some members.
West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh sustains head injury during protest, blames police
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh suffered head injuries on Sunday after the police allegedly charged a group of people in Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district with batons after they blocked a road. Singh claimed Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma struck him on the head, causing him to bleed.
