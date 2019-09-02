The big news: MEA says Kulbhushan Jadhav seems to be under extreme pressure, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: P Chidambaram’s CBI custody in INX Media case was extended for a day, and growth in eight core sectors plunged in July.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav appears to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative, says MEA: The ministry’s statement came hours after India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met the former Indian Navy officer in Islamabad.
- P Chidambaram’s CBI custody in INX Media case extended till Tuesday: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the former Union minister to approach the trial court for interim bail.
- Growth in eight core sectors dives to 2.1% in July from 7.3% last year, says government data: The figure is is marginally better when compared to the 0.2% growth in the month of June.
- Those excluded in NRC are ‘not to be detained under any circumstance’, says home ministry: The ministry also said that people not on the register will continue to have all rights as earlier, including rights to employment and education.
- Income tax department to automatically issue PAN if I-T returns are filed using Aadhaar: This is part of a new arrangement to link the two databases. The new rules are effective from September 1.
- Editors Guild condemns UP government for booking journalist who recorded video of poor school meal: The guild said it was shocking that instead of fixing what was wrong, the government took action against the reporter.
- ISRO says moon lander ‘Vikram’ successfully separates from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter:The space agency added that all the systems of Chandrayaan 2 orbiter and lander are healthy.
- NRC reverification: ‘Assam government will approach SC again,’ Himanta Biswa Sarma tells The Hindu: The state finance minister said many Bengali Hindus were excluded from the list as some NRC officials did not recognise refugee certificates issued before 1971.
- Twenty-one detained, Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour strike after Assam doctor’s death: Police said a mob of around 250 to 300 people had surrounded the hospital, vandalised it and attacked the doctor.
- School students join pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong on first day after summer vacation: Social media pictures showed teenagers holding banners outside secondary schools.