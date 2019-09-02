A look at the headlines right now:

Kulbhushan Jadhav appears to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative, says MEA: The ministry’s statement came hours after India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met the former Indian Navy officer in Islamabad. P Chidambaram’s CBI custody in INX Media case extended till Tuesday: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the former Union minister to approach the trial court for interim bail. Growth in eight core sectors dives to 2.1% in July from 7.3% last year, says government data: The figure is is marginally better when compared to the 0.2% growth in the month of June. Those excluded in NRC are ‘not to be detained under any circumstance’, says home ministry: The ministry also said that people not on the register will continue to have all rights as earlier, including rights to employment and education. Income tax department to automatically issue PAN if I-T returns are filed using Aadhaar: This is part of a new arrangement to link the two databases. The new rules are effective from September 1. Editors Guild condemns UP government for booking journalist who recorded video of poor school meal: The guild said it was shocking that instead of fixing what was wrong, the government took action against the reporter. ISRO says moon lander ‘Vikram’ successfully separates from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter:The space agency added that all the systems of Chandrayaan 2 orbiter and lander are healthy. NRC reverification: ‘Assam government will approach SC again,’ Himanta Biswa Sarma tells The Hindu: The state finance minister said many Bengali Hindus were excluded from the list as some NRC officials did not recognise refugee certificates issued before 1971. Twenty-one detained, Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour strike after Assam doctor’s death: Police said a mob of around 250 to 300 people had surrounded the hospital, vandalised it and attacked the doctor. School students join pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong on first day after summer vacation: Social media pictures showed teenagers holding banners outside secondary schools.