The big news: Imran Khan says Pakistan will never start war with India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India said Kulbhushav Jadhav seemed to be under huge pressure, and Chidambaram’s bail plea will come up in SC again today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘We will never ever start a war,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan amid tension over Jammu and Kashmir: He reiterated his stand that a war between the two nuclear-armed countries would have no winners.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav appears to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative, says MEA: The ministry’s statement came hours after India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met the former Indian Navy officer in Islamabad.
- P Chidambaram’s CBI custody in INX Media case extended till Tuesday: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the former Union minister to approach the trial court for interim bail.
- Those excluded in NRC are ‘not to be detained under any circumstance’, says home ministry: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that they would approach the Supreme Court for a reverification process.
- Supreme Court orders SIT to investigate harassment charges against BJP leader Chinmayand: In a video clip, the law student had accused Chinmayanand of harassing her as well as other girls on August 24.
- Patna High Court quashes order in which its judge made claims about corruption in judiciary: Cases were reassigned to the judge on Monday.
- Growth in eight core sectors dives to 2.1% in July from 7.3% last year, says government data: The figure is is marginally better when compared to the 0.2% growth in the month of June.
- Editors Guild condemns UP government for booking journalist who recorded video of poor school meal: The guild said it was shocking that instead of fixing what was wrong, the government took action against the reporter.
- Arrest warrant issued against Mohammed Shami in alleged domestic violence case: The 28-year-old is currently part of the Indian team touring the West Indies.
- Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas, millions evacuated along US east coast: An eight-year-old boy reportedly died on Abaco island.