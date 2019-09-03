A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘We will never ever start a war,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan amid tension over Jammu and Kashmir: He reiterated his stand that a war between the two nuclear-armed countries would have no winners.
  2. Kulbhushan Jadhav appears to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative, says MEA: The ministry’s statement came hours after India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met the former Indian Navy officer in Islamabad.
  3. P Chidambaram’s CBI custody in INX Media case extended till Tuesday: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the former Union minister to approach the trial court for interim bail.
  4. Those excluded in NRC are ‘not to be detained under any circumstance’, says home ministry: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that they would approach the Supreme Court for a reverification process. 
  5. Supreme Court orders SIT to investigate harassment charges against BJP leader Chinmayand: In a video clip, the law student had accused Chinmayanand of harassing her as well as other girls on August 24.
  6. Patna High Court quashes order in which its judge made claims about corruption in judiciary: Cases were reassigned to the judge on Monday.
  7. Growth in eight core sectors dives to 2.1% in July from 7.3% last year, says government data: The figure is is marginally better when compared to the 0.2% growth in the month of June.
  8. Editors Guild condemns UP government for booking journalist who recorded video of poor school meal: The guild said it was shocking that instead of fixing what was wrong, the government took action against the reporter.
  9. Arrest warrant issued against Mohammed Shami in alleged domestic violence case: The 28-year-old is currently part of the Indian team touring the West Indies.
  10. Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas, millions evacuated along US east coast: An eight-year-old boy reportedly died on Abaco island.