A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Sensex closes nearly 800 points lower, Nifty suffers setback over fears of economic crisis: Meanwhile, the Centre said IDBI Bank will be infused with more than Rs 9,000 crore.
  2. SC allows P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody, hearings to resume on September 5: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the investigating agency did not want the former Union minister’s custody anymore.
  3. Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s son arrested for allegedly lying in election affidavit: The BJP candidate who lost to Amit Jogi in the Assembly elections in 2013 had filed a case against him. 
  4. Mobile phone services in J&K to be restored in 15-20 days, Amit Shah tells delegation of village heads: Meanwhile, the Kashmir Press Club accused the authorities of using ‘pressure tactics’ on journalists.
  5. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro to skip summit on crisis: Brazilian government spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros said that Bolsonaro could not go because of a scheduled surgery.
  6. Assam’s neighbouring states on the lookout for people excluded from NRC entering their areas: Political outfits in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram have stepped up their vigils.
  7. Assam doctors on 24-hour strike to protest against death of colleague at tea estate: The Assam Police detained 26 people in connection with 73-year-old Deben Dutta’s death.
  8. ‘Take photos, why shoot a video?’ asks Mirzapur DM after journalist booked for story on mid-day meals: The district magistrate’s comments came three days after a local journalist was charged with criminal conspiracy for shooting the video..
  9. Indian Air Force inducts eight US-made Apache attack helicopters at Pathankot airbase: The Air Force had signed a contract for 22 Apache helicopters from the United States government and Boeing in September 2015.
  10. Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood among six writers shortlisted for Booker Prize 2019: The shortlist consists of four women and two men.  