The Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday fined a two-wheeler rider Rs 23,000 for flouting multiple rules under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, PTI reported. Dinesh Madan, a resident of East Delhi’s Geeta Colony, was penalised for not carrying the required documents and riding without a helmet.

“He could not produce necessary documents such as RC [registration certificate], insurance papers, driving licence and the pollution certificate,” said Subhash Bokan, Public Relations Officer, Gurugram Police. “Hence, traffic cops fined him Rs 5000 for RC, Rs 5,000 for driving licence, Rs 10,000 for pollution certificate, Rs 2,000 for third-party insurance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing helmet or turban.”

Madan said that the traffic police officials had asked him to hand over his vehicle’s keys, which he refused to do. “He immediately printed a challan of Rs 23,000 and seized my vehicle,” he said. “I even got a copy of the registration on WhatsApp from my home but by then the police officer had printed the fine. The amount could have been less had he waited for a while.”

The biker said that he wanted the fine be reduced, adding that his scooter was worth Rs 15,000. “From now onwards, I will always carry my documents,” Madan added.

Madan also claimed that the policemen had asked him to provide the documents within 10 minutes, which he said was not possible, according to IANS. He also told the news agency that he had not violated any traffic rules.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 31 and came into force on September 1. The legislation aims to remove corruption, improve road safety and use technology to regulate traffic. It also enforces stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

On the first day after it was implemented, 39,000 drivers were fined for several offences, including for triple-riding, pollution norms and tampered number plates, among other violations, the Hindustan Times reported.

