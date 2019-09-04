Top news: Karnataka Congress calls for statewide strike against arrest of DK Shivakumar
The Congress on Tuesday condemned the Enforcement Directorate’s move to arrest its Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar in a case of money laundering. The party called for a strike across Karnataka on Wednesday to protest against the arrest.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi said that India needs a leadership that can argue fearlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the government’s policies. Joshi also called for greater cross-party initiatives between political parties, as in the past.
J&K: Centre’s delay in extending President’s rule puts 370 move on shaky ground, SC lawyer notes
A Supreme Court advocate on Tuesday pointed out that a delay by the Centre in extending the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir in June could put its decision to change the state’s constitutional status on shaky ground.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi said on Tuesday that India needs a leadership that can fearlessly argue with the prime minister based on principles. The veteran politician made the remark at a memorial service organised for Congress leader and former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy, who died in Hyderabad on July 28.
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO says moon lander has successfully carried out second de-orbiting manoeuvre
The Indian Space Research Organisation said early on Wednesday that the Chandrayaan-2 moon lander Vikram had successfully carried out its second de-orbiting manoeuvre. On Tuesday, the spacecraft had completedits first de-orbiting manoeuvre.
The Karnataka unit of the Congress has called for a bandh in the state on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of its leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case, The Indian Express reported. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Shivakumar on Tuesday, claiming that he was not cooperating with the investigation.