US praises India for declaring Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Lakhvi terrorists
They were designated terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act of 1967.
The United States on Wednesday praised India for declaring Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and gangster Dawood Ibrahim terrorists under a new anti-terror law.
“We stand with India and commend it for utilising new legal authorities to designate four notorious terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim,” tweeted Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary of US State Department’s South and Central Asian Affairs bureau. “This new law expands possibilities for joint US-India efforts to combat scourge of terrorism.”
The Union Home Ministry’s move came close to a month after Parliament approved an amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment or UAPA Act, 1967.
The United Nations designated Azhar a global terrorist in May, which came with travel bans, a freeze on assets and an embargo on acquiring arms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then termed it a big victory in the fight against terrorism while the Ministry of External Affairs said it was a step in the right direction “to demonstrate the international community’s resolve to fight against terrorism and its enablers”.
