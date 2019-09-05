The United States on Wednesday praised India for declaring Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and gangster Dawood Ibrahim terrorists under a new anti-terror law.

“We stand with India and commend it for utilising new legal authorities to designate four notorious terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim,” tweeted Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary of US State Department’s South and Central Asian Affairs bureau. “This new law expands possibilities for joint US-India efforts to combat scourge of terrorism.”

The Union Home Ministry’s move came close to a month after Parliament approved an amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment or UAPA Act, 1967.

The United Nations designated Azhar a global terrorist in May, which came with travel bans, a freeze on assets and an embargo on acquiring arms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then termed it a big victory in the fight against terrorism while the Ministry of External Affairs said it was a step in the right direction “to demonstrate the international community’s resolve to fight against terrorism and its enablers”.

We stand w/ #India & commend it for utilizing new legal authorities to designate 4 notorious terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi & Dawood Ibrahim. This new law expands possibilities for joint #USIndia efforts to combat scourge of terrorism. AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) September 4, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.