A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19 in INX Media case: Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal had argued that he was ready to go to the ED custody in money laundering case, instead of going to Tihar jail. SIT finds multiple lapses in investigation in Pehlu Khan lynching case, submits report: The SIT pointed out loopholes by each of the four investigating officers in the case. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter gets Supreme Court’s permission to meet her in Srinagar: Iltija Mufti had said she was concerned about her mother’s health as she had not met her in a month. India to extend $1 billion line of credit to Russia for development of its Far East region, says PM Modi: The prime minister appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vision for the Far East. India will never balk at using its strength to defend itself, says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister also said there was a need for a common ‘rules-based order’ based on sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific region. ‘No plan to ban petrol, diesel vehicles,’ Union minister Nitin Gadkari assures automobile sector: The minister assured the industry of all the help it needs from the government, including a push for lower GST. Rape case filed against Goa Swimming Association coach for molesting 15-year-old trainee: The association had taken cognisance of the case after a video of the incident was shared widely, and sacked the coach earlier on Thursday. Intelligence agencies question Kashmiri youth who was allegedly beaten up by mob in Rajasthan: The youth, identified as Mir Faiz, was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up by a mob for being dressed in women’s clothes. Calcutta High Court asks Shah Rukh Khan to file affidavit explaining his relation with IIPM: A CBI probe has been sought against the Indian Institute of Planning and Management for allegedly misleading and duping students. Delhi court sentences four men to jail, fines them in Nido Tania murder case: One of the convicts, Sunny Uppal, has decided to file an appeal against his sentence.