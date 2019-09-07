The big news: Modi consoles ISRO chief on losing contact with moon lander, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan PM talks tough on Kashmir matter again, and India’s external affairs minister said he is open to talks granted there is no terrorism.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘India is with you, best is yet to come,’ Narendra Modi tells ISRO scientists after they lose contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander: The prime minister addressed the nation from the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.
- ‘Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein, changing its status challenges our security,’ says Imran Khan: Khan said his administration had initiated a proactive diplomatic campaign to inform the world about Kashmir.
- Open to talk terror without ‘gun pointed at my head’, says S Jaishankar on dialogue with Pakistan: The external affairs minister said that most countries viewed India’s decisions on Kashmir as an internal matter.
- NRC coordinator was not efficient in updating final list, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi writes to CJI: Tarun Gogoi urged a review of the matter to make sure that genuine Indian citizens were ‘not deprived of their dignity and right to life and liberty’.
- Another IAS officer resigns from service, says ‘building blocks of democracy compromised’: Sasikanth Senthil had served as deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district since June 2017.
- Activist Shehla Rashid charged with sedition for making allegedly false accusations about Army: Rashid said that the FIR was a ‘frivolous, politically motivated and pathetic attempt’ to silence her.
- Supreme Court refuses to return Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram for his foreign travel: Meanwhile, a court in Delhi on Friday adjourned the Aircel-Maxis case indefinitely.
- Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal questioned by ED for alleged violation of foreign exchange law: The agency had in August conducted searches at Goyal’s properties in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with the case.
- Facebook faces multi-state investigation into anti-competitive practices: The inquiry will determine whether the social media giant’s actions endangered consumers’ data, limited their choices or raised advertising prices.
- Eknath Gaikwad named acting president of Mumbai Congress two months after Milind Deora resigned: Gaikwad was elevated from the post of working president after the party accepted Deora’s resignation.