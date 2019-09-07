The big news: Modi reassures ISRO scientists after moon lander goes silent, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Four civilians including a baby injured in firing in Kashmir, and Opposition criticised India’s offer of aid to Russia’s Far East region.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘India is with you, best is yet to come,’ Narendra Modi tells ISRO scientists: He consoled ISRO chief K Sivan when the latter broke down.
- Police say 4 people, including a baby, injured after militants fire at civilians in Sopore: The injured have been shifted to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.
- ‘India needs a booster dose, not Russia,’ Opposition says on India’s $1-billion aid: The MEA said the decision to lend credit was based on a number of reasons and because there were large Chinese, Japanese and Korean investments there.
- Navi Mumbai to have Maharashtra’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants: In July, the Union government had sent instructions to all state governments to set up detention centres in all major cities.
- Chief justice of Madras High Court quits after collegium refuses to reconsider transfer to Meghalaya: VK Tahilramani has reportedly sent her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.
- Dalit officer commits suicide after allegedly being targeted for his caste, 5 arrested: A suicide note written to his father said that he faced casteist insults and humiliation from the members of the local farmers union and the village headmen.
- NRC coordinator was not efficient in updating final list, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi writes to CJI: Tarun Gogoi urged a review of the matter to make sure that genuine Indian citizens were ‘not deprived of their dignity and right to life and liberty’.
- Another IAS officer resigns from service, says ‘building blocks of democracy compromised’: Sasikanth Senthil had served as deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district since June 2017.
- Eknath Gaikwad named acting president of Mumbai Congress two months after Milind Deora resigned:Gaikwad was elevated from the post of working president after the party accepted Deora’s resignation.
- ‘Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein, changing its status challenges our security,’ says Imran Khan: Khan said his administration had initiated a proactive diplomatic campaign to inform the world about Kashmir.