A look at the headlines right now:

‘India is with you, best is yet to come,’ Narendra Modi tells ISRO scientists: He consoled ISRO chief K Sivan when the latter broke down. Police say 4 people, including a baby, injured after militants fire at civilians in Sopore: The injured have been shifted to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition. ‘India needs a booster dose, not Russia,’ Opposition says on India’s $1-billion aid: The MEA said the decision to lend credit was based on a number of reasons and because there were large Chinese, Japanese and Korean investments there. Navi Mumbai to have Maharashtra’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants: In July, the Union government had sent instructions to all state governments to set up detention centres in all major cities. Chief justice of Madras High Court quits after collegium refuses to reconsider transfer to Meghalaya: VK Tahilramani has reportedly sent her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. Dalit officer commits suicide after allegedly being targeted for his caste, 5 arrested: A suicide note written to his father said that he faced casteist insults and humiliation from the members of the local farmers union and the village headmen. NRC coordinator was not efficient in updating final list, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi writes to CJI: Tarun Gogoi urged a review of the matter to make sure that genuine Indian citizens were ‘not deprived of their dignity and right to life and liberty’. Another IAS officer resigns from service, says ‘building blocks of democracy compromised’: Sasikanth Senthil had served as deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district since June 2017. Eknath Gaikwad named acting president of Mumbai Congress two months after Milind Deora resigned:Gaikwad was elevated from the post of working president after the party accepted Deora’s resignation. ‘Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein, changing its status challenges our security,’ says Imran Khan: Khan said his administration had initiated a proactive diplomatic campaign to inform the world about Kashmir.