The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday snapped its alliance with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Mayawati said that the alliance was broken on the advice of the party’s state unit due to disagreement over seat-sharing, and said her party will now contest all the seats in the state. She also accused the JJP of having an “inappropriate attitude” over seat sharing.

बीएसपी एक राष्ट्रीय पार्टी है जिसके हिसाब से हरियाणा में होने वाले विधानसभा आमचुनाव में श्री दुष्यन्त चैटाला की पार्टी से जो समझौता किया था वह सीटों की संख्या व उसके आपसी बंटवारे के मामले में उनके अनुचित रवैये के कारण इसे बीएसपी हरियाणा यूनिट के सुझाव पर आज समाप्त कर दिया गया है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 6, 2019

Following the announcement, Chautala said that his party intended to provide “political power and self-confidence” to BSP. “The JJP has been strengthening its organisation across the state from the beginning and will contest elections on all 90 seats on the strength of the hardworking and dedicated party workers and will form the government,” Chautala said in a tweet.

“After entering into an alliance with the BSP on August 11, our endeavour has been to strengthen farmers and labour class in order to root capitalist forces out of power,” Chautala said, adding that he had offered 40 of 90 constituencies to the BSP.

Last month, the two parties had announced that they would contest the Haryana Assembly elections, slated for later this year, together. In the Lok Sabha elections this year, the Jannayak Janata Party had contested with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had formed an alliance with the Loktantra Suraksha Party in Haryana. However, the parties ended their alliances after failing to win even a single seat in the elections.

जेजेपी शुरू से ही प्रदेश की सभी सीटों पर अपने संगठन को मजबूत कर रही है और अपने कर्मठ, निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं के दम पर सभी 90 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी और किसान-कमेरों की सरकार बनाएगी। — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) September 6, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.