A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Over 90% of Chandrayaan-2’s mission objectives were accomplished, says ISRO: Several politicians congratulated the space agency’s scientists for the remarkable achievement. Narendra Modi told ISRO scientists that the best is yet to come and also consoled ISRO chief K Sivan when the latter broke down.
  2. President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight cannot enter airspace, says Pakistan: Kovind is scheduled to begin a tour of Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia from Monday.
  3. Ajit Doval says he is ‘fully convinced’ most Kashmiris support scrapping of J&K special status: Doval said that the restrictions in Kashmir were an attempt to ‘protect life of Kashmiris from Pakistani terrorists’.
  4. In Bhima Koregaon case, Sudhir Dhawale refuses to depose before commission: Dhawale said that he did not have ‘faith and confidence’ in the panel and also opposed the presence of former state chief secretary as its ‘learned member’.
  5. ‘Used predator to emphasise difference in age, power between MJ Akbar and me,’ says Priya Ramani: She testified before a court in Delhi on Saturday in connection with the criminal defamation case brought against her by MJ Akbar.
  6. Navi Mumbai to have Maharashtra’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants: In July, the Union government had sent instructions to all state governments to set up detention centres in all major cities.
  7. ‘India needs a booster dose, not Russia,’ Opposition says on India’s $1-billion aid: The MEA said the decision to lend credit was based on a number of reasons and because there were large Chinese, Japanese and Korean investments there.
  8. Police say 4 people, including a baby, injured after militants fire at civilians in Sopore: The injured have been shifted to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.
  9. Mayawati breaks alliance with Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana over seat-sharing: Dushyant Chautala claimed that his party wanted to provide ‘political power and self-confidence’ to the Bahujan Samaj Party.
  10. Chief justice of Madras High Court quits after collegium refuses to reconsider transfer to Meghalaya: VK Tahilramani has reportedly sent her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.