Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95, tributes pour in: The sitting Rajya Sabha MP was in the legal profession for over seven decades. ‘Look forward to opportunities to explore our solar system together,’ NASA tells ISRO after Chandrayaan attempt: ISRO said over 90% of Chandrayaan-2’s mission objectives were accomplished. Donald Trump calls off secret talks with Taliban after it claims responsibility for Kabul bombing: ‘What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?’ Trump wondered. Supreme Court judge says criticism of government, army, judiciary cannot be construed as sedition: ‘If we stifle criticism of these institutions, we shall become a police state instead of a democracy,’ Justice Deepak Gupta said at a workshop. Zomato lays off 541 employees, says improved technology made them redundant: The company has retrenched employees across its customer support, merchant and delivery partner teams. Amarinder Singh orders ban on TV serial after protests by Valmiki community in Punjab: A group called the Valmiki Action Committee claimed that the serial contains derogatory remarks, distorts historical facts and offends sentiments. ‘Such unilateral decisions futile,’ says India after Pakistan blocks airspace for President Kovind: The Ministry of External Affairs expressed regret at Pakistan’s decision. Assam government extends AFSPA in the state for six months: The state government had previously extended the Act twice, citing the work on the National Register of Citizens. Tripura University VC relieved of his post after sting video purportedly shows him accepting bribe: VL Dharurkar, however, claimed that the clip had been doctored. Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win first Grand Slam on US Open debut: The 19-year-old Andreescu became the youngest Grand Slam champion since 2006 as she handed Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in a Major final.