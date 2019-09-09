The big news: ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander but yet to establish a link, and 9 other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chandrayaan-2 lander located on moon, trying to establish contact, says ISRO chief: K Sivan told reporters that PM Narendra Modi’s speech and the nation’s support had boosted the space agency’s morale. Meanwhile, in a message of support, NASA said it was looking forward to exploring solar system together.
- Rafael Nadal outlasts Daniil Medvedev in five-set epic to win 19th Grand Slam title: Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka captured the US Open women’s doubles title over Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka.
- PM Modi says 130 crore people inspired him to take big decisions in his government’s first 100 days: The Congress, meanwhile, alleged ‘tyranny, chaos and anarchy’ marked this period.
- Pakistan and China call for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute: Beijing said it was opposed to unilateral actions that would complicate the situation in the region.
- Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95, tributes pour in: The sitting Rajya Sabha MP was in the legal profession for over seven decades.
- K Chandrashekar Rao expands Telangana Cabinet, his son and nephew are back as ministers: His son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao had not got a Cabinet berth when the chief minister named his ministers for the second term in February.
- Supreme Court judge says criticism of government, army, judiciary cannot be construed as sedition: ‘If we stifle criticism of these institutions, we shall become a police state instead of a democracy,’ Justice Deepak Gupta said at a workshop.
- Violent protests continue in Hong Kong, demonstrators march to US consulate asking for help: The protestors called on American politicians to support their cause, waved US flags and shouted slogans such as ‘Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!’
- ‘Hindutva Lite’ will not revive Congress in Hindi heartland, says Shashi Tharoor: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the ‘cow is a symbol of faith, not politics’.
- ‘Centre will not touch Article 371,’ Amit Shah assures northeastern states: The Union home minister is on a two-day visit to Assam. He is likely to review the situation prevailing in the state since the publication of NRC on August 31.