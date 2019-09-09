A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Chandrayaan-2 lander located on moon, trying to establish contact, says ISRO chief: K Sivan told reporters that PM Narendra Modi’s speech and the nation’s support had boosted the space agency’s morale. Meanwhile, in a message of support, NASA said it was looking forward to exploring solar system together.
  2. Rafael Nadal outlasts Daniil Medvedev in five-set epic to win 19th Grand Slam title: Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka captured the US Open women’s doubles title over Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka.
  3. PM Modi says 130 crore people inspired him to take big decisions in his government’s first 100 days: The Congress, meanwhile, alleged ‘tyranny, chaos and anarchy’ marked this period.
  4. Pakistan and China call for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute: Beijing said it was opposed to unilateral actions that would complicate the situation in the region.
  5. Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95, tributes pour in: The sitting Rajya Sabha MP was in the legal profession for over seven decades.
  6. K Chandrashekar Rao expands Telangana Cabinet, his son and nephew are back as ministers: His son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao had not got a Cabinet berth when the chief minister named his ministers for the second term in February.
  7. Supreme Court judge says criticism of government, army, judiciary cannot be construed as sedition: ‘If we stifle criticism of these institutions, we shall become a police state instead of a democracy,’ Justice Deepak Gupta said at a workshop.
  8. Violent protests continue in Hong Kong, demonstrators march to US consulate asking for help: The protestors called on American politicians to support their cause, waved US flags and shouted slogans such as ‘Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!’
  9. ‘Hindutva Lite’ will not revive Congress in Hindi heartland, says Shashi Tharoor: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the ‘cow is a symbol of faith, not politics’.
  10. ‘Centre will not touch Article 371,’ Amit Shah assures northeastern states: The Union home minister is on a two-day visit to Assam. He is likely to review the situation prevailing in the state since the publication of NRC on August 31.