The big news: UN human rights chief asks India to ease Kashmir restrictions, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A woman alleged that BJP leader Chinmayanand had raped her for one year, and 1984 anti-Sikh violence case against Kamal Nath may be reopened.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UN human rights chief expresses concern about Kashmir situation, asks Centre to ease lockdown: J&K DGP said most who are detained are being released, just a few hundred are with police. Kashmiri singer Aadil Gurezi alleged he was kicked out of his rented apartment in Mumbai. Meanwhile, detained CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami was moved to Delhi for treatment after Supreme Court order.
- Uttar Pradesh law student alleges that Chinmayanand ‘raped, physically exploited’ her for one year: She also claimed that she had filed her complaint in Delhi because the Uttar Pradesh Police had refused to do so.
- Case against Kamal Nath in 1984 anti-Sikh violence likely to be reopened: However, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed an SIT had already started the investigation.
- Army says intelligence input warns about possible terror attack in South India: Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General SK Saini said abandoned boats have also been recovered at Gujarat’s Sir Creek area.
- UK Parliament set to be suspended as Opposition MPs vow to block PM’s bid to hold snap polls: Boris Johnson had ordered the shutdown in an apparent move to stop a cross-party group of MPs opposed to a possible no-deal Brexit.
- Manipur will approach Centre for implementation of NRC, says Chief Minister Biren Singh: Amit Shah said BJP wants entire country to be cleansed of illegal migrants.
- Priya Ramani says she spoke up against MJ Akbar ‘at a great personal cost’: The journalist told a court in Delhi that it was important for women to come forward about sexual harassment at the workplace.
- Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP after the end of his tenure: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister may face trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case as he no longer has immunity from prosecution provided to governors.
- Passenger vehicle sales show worst monthly decline since at least 1997, fell over 31% in August: Ashok Leyland shuts seven facilities for up to 18 days this month due to poor demand.
- British Airways pilots begin two-day strike after dispute over pay, several flights cancelled in UK: Passengers in the country were asked not to go to the airport if their flights were cancelled.
