The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted a three-member committee to look into distribution of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir among the two Union Territories that will come into existence on October 31, PTI reported.

On August 5, the Centre had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of Constitution, and split the state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Four days later, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the state reorganisation bill.

Former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra will lead the committee that will also comprise retired Indian Administrative Service officer Arun Goyal and retired Indian Civil Accounts Service officer Giriraj Prasad Gupta.

“...in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 84 and Section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the central government hereby constitutes the advisory committee,” the home ministry said in a notification.

The assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir have to be divided as per Section 84 of the reorganisation Act. The Centre can establish one or more advisory committees for apportionment of assets, rights and liabilities of the companies and corporations according to Section 85.

Prohibitory orders in Jammu and Kashmir are being lifted gradually but the communications blockade remains in most parts. A number of protests were reported in the region after the decision to revoke its special status. According to the police, most of the people detained were being released under community bonds.

