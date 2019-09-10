Top news: Accused in Jharkhand’s Tabrez Ansari lynching case to no longer face murder charge
The biggest stories of the day.
The Jharkhand Police have dropped the murder charges against the 11 people accused in the mob lynching of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari in June. The police said one reason was that the postmortem examination report blamed cardiac arrest for Ansari’s death.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his offer to help India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir dispute and claimed that the situation between the two neighbours was “a little bit less heated right now”.
Live updates
Activist Shehla Rashid granted interim protection from arrest in sedition case
A court in Delhi on Monday granted activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Shehla Rashid interim protection from arrest in a sedition case. On August 18, Rashid had tweeted that Indian Army personnel had tortured four men in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, placing a microphone next to them “so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised”.
Telangana: BJP seeks apology from CM after aide criticises appointment of governors
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday demanded an apology from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after his public relations officer criticised the appointment of governors in a newspaper article.
Trump says India-Pakistan situation ‘little bit less heated right now’, reiterates offer to mediate
United States President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his offer to help India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir dispute. “India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think [it] is a little bit less heated right now than [what] was two weeks ago,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “I get along with both countries very well. I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That [offer] is out there.”
Jharkhand mob lynching: Police drop murder charges against 11 accused in Tabrez Ansari case
The Jharkhand Police have dropped the murder charges against the 11 people accused in the mob lynching of a man in June. The police said one reason they had not filed charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was that the postmortem examination report blamed cardiac arrest for the death of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari.
Telangana: KCR slashes state budget by almost 20%, blames economic slowdown
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Monday presented a trimmed budget of Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the Assembly, almost 20% less than what was presented in the vote-on-account Budget in February. The chief minister attributed the reduction in funds to economic slowdown and decline in revenues.
J&K: Centre sets up panel to distribute assets and liabilities between new Union Territories
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted a three-member committee to look into distribution of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between the two Union Territories that will come into existence on October 31.
Shashi Tharoor says Congress shouldn’t leave its idea of inclusive India for electoral benefits
Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he had joined the party because it is the “best vehicle” to advance the idea of an inclusive India, and it should not leave this belief because of electoral losses.