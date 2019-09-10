The big news: India alleges Pakistan is concocting charges related to J&K, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Actor Urmila Matodkar quit the Congress, and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde said an IAS officer’s criticism of the government amounted to treason.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘False, concocted charges by Pakistan’, says India on Kashmir at UN human rights council: Pakistan urged the council not to remain ‘indifferent’ to Kashmir. Meanwhile, restrictions were reimposed in several parts of Kashmir Valley to stop Muharram processions.
- Actor Urmila Matodkar quits Congress, blames ‘petty in-house politics’ in Mumbai unit: Matondkar was the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North. However, she lost to incumbent BJP MP Gopal Shetty.
- Karnataka IAS officer who resigned is guilty of treason, claims BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde: He asked former Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil to go to Pakistan, and called for an inquiry into his comments.
- Millenials’ preference for Ola and Uber adding to auto sector crisis, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister told reporters in Delhi that the automobile and components industry was ‘affected by BS-VI and the mindsets of millennial’.
- DU professor’s house searched by Pune Police in connection with Bhima Koregaon case; laptops, books seized: Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, however, said that no arrest had been made.
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns US, other foreign countries to not interfere in protests: Thousands of demonstrators had on Sunday marched to the US consulate and called on President Donald Trump to ‘liberate’ the city.
- IIT-Kanpur removes professor after foreign student accuses him of ‘inappropriate conduct’: The women’s cell of the institute allegedly tried to cover up the matter after the girl lodged her complaint, forcing her to approach embassy officials.
- Former legislator from Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party seeks asylum in India: Baldev Kumar claimed that minorities are deprived of their rights in Pakistan.
- Fifty US attorneys general investigate Google’s allegedly anti-competitive practices: The states of California and Alabama refused to be part of the inquiry.
- Historian Aanchal Malhotra’s book shortlisted for British Academy’s Nayef Al-Rodhan Prize: The prize, worth £25,000, rewards works of non-fiction that contribute to global cultural understanding. The winner will be announced on October 30.