A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘False, concocted charges by Pakistan’, says India on Kashmir at UN human rights council: Pakistan urged the council not to remain ‘indifferent’ to Kashmir. Meanwhile, restrictions were reimposed in several parts of Kashmir Valley to stop Muharram processions.
  2. Actor Urmila Matodkar quits Congress, blames ‘petty in-house politics’ in Mumbai unit: Matondkar was the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North. However, she lost to incumbent BJP MP Gopal Shetty.
  3. Karnataka IAS officer who resigned is guilty of treason, claims BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde: He asked former Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil to go to Pakistan, and called for an inquiry into his comments.
  4. Millenials’ preference for Ola and Uber adding to auto sector crisis, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister told reporters in Delhi that the automobile and components industry was ‘affected by BS-VI and the mindsets of millennial’.
  5. DU professor’s house searched by Pune Police in connection with Bhima Koregaon case; laptops, books seized: Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, however, said that no arrest had been made.
  6. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns US, other foreign countries to not interfere in protests: Thousands of demonstrators had on Sunday marched to the US consulate and called on President Donald Trump to ‘liberate’ the city.
  7. IIT-Kanpur removes professor after foreign student accuses him of ‘inappropriate conduct’: The women’s cell of the institute allegedly tried to cover up the matter after the girl lodged her complaint, forcing her to approach embassy officials.
  8. Former legislator from Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party seeks asylum in India: Baldev Kumar claimed that minorities are deprived of their rights in Pakistan.
  9. Fifty US attorneys general investigate Google’s allegedly anti-competitive practices: The states of California and Alabama refused to be part of the inquiry.
  10. Historian Aanchal Malhotra’s book shortlisted for British Academy’s Nayef Al-Rodhan Prize: The prize, worth £25,000, rewards works of non-fiction that contribute to global cultural understanding. The winner will be announced on October 30.