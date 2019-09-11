A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘False, concocted charges by Pakistan’, says India on Kashmir at UN human rights council: Pakistan urged the council not to remain ‘indifferent’ to Kashmir. Meanwhile, restrictions were reimposed in several parts of Kashmir Valley to stop Muharram processions.
  2. Millennials’ preference for Ola and Uber adding to auto sector crisis, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister told reporters in Delhi that the automobile and components industry was ‘affected by BS-VI and the mindsets of millennial’.
  3. Donald Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton: Bolton disputed the president’s account of his removal. He claimed to have offered to resign on Monday night but Trump said ‘let’s talk about it tomorrow’.
  4. Rajasthan truck owner fined Rs 1.41 lakh under new Motor Vehicles Act in Delhi: The Gujarat government, meanwhile, reduced traffic violation fines increased under amended Motor Vehicles Act.
  5. Archbishop of Canterbury apologises for Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Justin Welby said his visit to the site of the 1919 massacre aroused a sense of profound shame.
  6. Karnataka IAS officer who resigned is guilty of treason, claims BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde: He asked former Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil to go to Pakistan, and called for an inquiry into his comments.
  7. ‘Brahmins are held in high regard by virtue of birth,’ says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, draws flak: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani said Birla was casteist and sought his apology.
  8. Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to annex Jordan Valley if re-elected next week as Israeli Prime Minister: Asserting Israeli sovereignty over the region is considered crucial for Netanyahu to get right-wing nationalist votes and to stitch a coalition.
  9. At least 31 killed and hundreds injured in stampede at Shia shrine in Iraq: Health ministry spokesperson Saif al-Badr said the toll could rise as at least 10 people were in critical condition.
  10. Actor Urmila Matodkar quits Congress, blames ‘petty in-house politics’ in Mumbai unit: Matondkar was the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North. However, she lost to incumbent BJP MP Gopal Shetty.