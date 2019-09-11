The big news: Democratic processes initiated in J&K, India tells UN body, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman blamed the use of Ola and Uber cabs for the auto sector crisis, and Donald Trump fired NSA John Bolton.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘False, concocted charges by Pakistan’, says India on Kashmir at UN human rights council: Pakistan urged the council not to remain ‘indifferent’ to Kashmir. Meanwhile, restrictions were reimposed in several parts of Kashmir Valley to stop Muharram processions.
- Millennials’ preference for Ola and Uber adding to auto sector crisis, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister told reporters in Delhi that the automobile and components industry was ‘affected by BS-VI and the mindsets of millennial’.
- Donald Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton: Bolton disputed the president’s account of his removal. He claimed to have offered to resign on Monday night but Trump said ‘let’s talk about it tomorrow’.
- Rajasthan truck owner fined Rs 1.41 lakh under new Motor Vehicles Act in Delhi: The Gujarat government, meanwhile, reduced traffic violation fines increased under amended Motor Vehicles Act.
- Archbishop of Canterbury apologises for Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Justin Welby said his visit to the site of the 1919 massacre aroused a sense of profound shame.
- Karnataka IAS officer who resigned is guilty of treason, claims BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde: He asked former Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil to go to Pakistan, and called for an inquiry into his comments.
- ‘Brahmins are held in high regard by virtue of birth,’ says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, draws flak: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani said Birla was casteist and sought his apology.
- Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to annex Jordan Valley if re-elected next week as Israeli Prime Minister: Asserting Israeli sovereignty over the region is considered crucial for Netanyahu to get right-wing nationalist votes and to stitch a coalition.
- At least 31 killed and hundreds injured in stampede at Shia shrine in Iraq: Health ministry spokesperson Saif al-Badr said the toll could rise as at least 10 people were in critical condition.
- Actor Urmila Matodkar quits Congress, blames ‘petty in-house politics’ in Mumbai unit: Matondkar was the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North. However, she lost to incumbent BJP MP Gopal Shetty.