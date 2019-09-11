Top news: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, his son placed under house arrest
Goldman Sachs vice president allegedly siphons off $5.4 million to pay poker debts, arrested
The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested a vice president of global investment firm Goldman Sachs for allegedly siphoning off $5.4 million (Rs 38.73 crore) to pay debts he incurred at playing poker. Ashwani Jhunjhunwala allegedly committed the crime by logging in to the company’s internal computer systems.
Retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is Modi government’s next step, says Union minister
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was the biggest achievement in the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. Getting back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is the next step on the agenda, Singh said.
Startups in the cow dung and urine business could soon get up to 60% government funding: Report
Startups that intend to commercialise cow dung and urine are likely to soon get up to 60% of their initial funds from the government, The Times of India reported on Monday, quoting the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, or the national cow commission. Commercial use of such “by-products” would encourage people not to discard cows that have stopped giving milk, the commission’s chairperson Vallabh Kathiria told the newspaper.
Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh placed under house arrest
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under house arrest on Wednesday morning, amid tension in the state due to a rally organised by the party. Former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was taken into preventive detention at Novotel hotel in Vijayawada, while former MLA Tangirala Sowmya was put under house arrest in Nandigama town. Priya and his supporters were protesting in front of Sowmya’s house.
Gates Foundation award to Modi will demoralise India’s civil society, say South Asians in US
A group of South Asians in the United States has urged the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to withdraw an award it plans to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. Accusing Modi of human rights violations, the group said that if the organisation wanted to encourage Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, it could instead honour community-based organisations and grassroots advocates.
Rajasthan truck owner fined Rs 1.41 lakh under new Motor Vehicles Act in Delhi
A truck driver from Rajasthan was asked to pay Rs 1,41,600 as penalty under the amended Motor Vehicles Act after traffic authorities in Delhi caught him for several offences, including overloading. The truck’s owner, Harman Ram Bhambhu from Bikaner, said that his driver was caught on September 5, after which the vehicle was seized. It was released four days later.
‘Brahmins are held in high regard by virtue of birth,’ says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, draws flak
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s recent remarks praising Brahmins were condemned widely on Tuesday. At a meeting of the Akhil Brahmin Mahasabha in Rajasthan’s Kota city on Sunday, Birla had said Brahmins were held in high regard from birth because of their dedication, sacrifice, and for the guidance they provide to other communities.
Archbishop of Canterbury apologises for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on Tuesday visited the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in the city of Amritsar in Punjab, and apologised for the massacre by British officials 100 years ago. “I feel a deep sense of grief, humility and profound shame having visited the site of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar today,” Welby tweeted. “Here, a great number of Sikhs – as well as Hindus, Muslims and Christians – were shot dead by British troops in 1919.”
Gujarat government reduces traffic violation fines increased under amended Motor Vehicles Act
The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a reduction in the penalty amounts for traffic violations. The fines were increased under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on September 1.
J&K: Five men call for ‘post-370 solution’ in Valley, their party allowed to hold press meet
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday allowed first political activity since the Centre revoked the special status of the state on August 5. A party identified as Jammu Kashmir Political Movement (I) addressed a press conference at the Media Facilitation Centre. The head of the party is former journalist Shahid Khan. He was accompanied by militant-turned-counter-insurgent and former Congress leader Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray, Asif Abdullah, advocate Raja Ashraf and Omar Ahmad.
Millennials’ preference for Ola and Uber adding to auto sector crisis, claims Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday blamed the “millennial mindset” of relying on ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola instead of buying their own vehicles for the crisis in the Indian automobile sector. “The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS-VI and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi.