Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media case, PTI reported. Chidambaram also challenged the trial court’s order that sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody in the case. The Congress leader is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

A Central Bureau of Investigation court had on September 5 sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19 in connection with the case. The court directed that Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell as he has Z-security. It also allowed him to carry his medicines to jail.

On September 9, Chidambaram said he did not want any officials, associated with the INX Media case, to be arrested as they had done nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, the former Union finance minister asked the Centre for a plan to tackle the economic slowdown. “I am deeply concerned about the economy,” he tweeted. “The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom?” Earlier, the Congress leader had clarified that the tweets were put out by his family.

Under the Congress leader’s tenure as the Union finance minister in the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance government, the CBI claimed that there were irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s foreign direct investment clearance to INX Media in 2007. The company was then owned by businesspersons Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, who are lodged in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.

CBI claimed that Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from the company for helping it avoid punitive action for taking Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007, despite having clearance for only Rs 4 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and the Mukerjeas. The former owners of INX Media reportedly told the investigating agencies that Chidambaram had asked them to meet his son and help him with his business.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.