The big news: Landlines restored in J&K, schools and banks open, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chandrababu Naidu was put under house arrest before a rally in Andhra Pradeseh, and the UN chief refused to intervene in the Kashmir dispute.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Landline connectivity restored in J&K, says Union home ministry; schools and banks functioning: This came a day after curfew-like restrictions were reimposed in several parts of the Valley to stop people from organising Muharram processions.
- Chandrababu Naidu, son put under house arrest ahead of protest rally in Guntur: The Telugu Desam Party planned the rally to protest against alleged attacks on villagers by YSR Congress Party workers.
- UN secretary general asks India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue: Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson said the situation in the Valley could only be solved with the full respect to human rights.
- Nitin Gadkari urges states not to blunt amended Motor Vehicles Act a day after Gujarat reduced fines: The transport minister said sates had the authority to revise penalty amounts but added that ‘peoples’ lives should be saved’.
- ‘Some people get irritated when they hear the word cow’, says Narendra Modi in Mathura: The prime minister said these people do not understand how greatly cattle rearing contributes to the economy.
- INX Media case: Delhi High Court to hear P Chidambaram’s bail plea tomorrow: He has also challenged a trial court order sending him to judicial custody for 14 days in the case being investigated by the CBI.
- Scottish court rules Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament as unlawful: The court reversed a judgement, passed last week, which said that the prime minister had not broken any laws.
- Bodoland organisations in Assam demand separate state, praise Centre for bifurcating J&K: The groups said the Union government’s move on Kashmir showed it has a political will.
- Parts of American media are showing a harmful perspective on Kashmir, says Indian envoy to US: India’s Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said Article 370 was an anachronistic provision that was stifling the economy.
- Special court at AIIMS begins in camera proceedings of Unnao rape case, to record complainant’s statement: The rape accused, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and co-accused Shashi Singh were brought to the temporary court.