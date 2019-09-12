Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of misusing its mandate in the “most dangerous” way, reported PTI. She added that the Congress must now embark on an “agitational agenda” beyond social media to reach out to people.

Gandhi said “democracy was at perils”, and accused the Narendra Modi government of appropriating the legacy of freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar. The BJP was misrepresenting their true messages to further its “nefarious agenda”, The Indian Express quoted her as saying.

This was the first party meeting Gandhi chaired after taking over the Congress’ reins from her son Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, All India Congress Committee general secretaries and party leaders in charge of various states, some of the party’s chief ministers, and Congress legislative party leaders. However, Rahul Gandhi was not present. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel also did not attend the meeting.

Sonia Gandhi also expressed concern about the current economic slowdown. “The economic situation is very grim,” she said, according to News18. “Losses are mounting. General confidence has been shaken, and all that the government doing is indulging in unprecedented vendetta politics to divert attention from mounting losses.” The Congress leaders also discussed plans for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

