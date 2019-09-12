The big news: Retail inflation in August rose to 10-month high, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said those who loot the public will be shown their right place, and Mamata Banerjee dared the BJP to replicate Assam’s NRC in West Bengal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Retail inflation rose to 3.21% in August – the highest in 10 months: Industrial production grew 4.3% in July, according to government data. It had declined to a four-month low of 2% in June.
- ‘The first 100 days were just a trailer,’ says PM Modi, promises corruption-free government: At a rally in Ranchi, Modi said a massive crackdown on corruption had begun, and those who ‘try to loot the public will be shown their right place’.
- ‘Will teach BJP a lesson if it touches anyone in Bengal,’ says Mamata Banerjee at NRC protest rally: The chief minister led a rally in Kolkata to protest against Assam’s database of citizens, and said it was a tool to divide people.
- Pakistan’s attempt to ‘polarise and politicise’ Kashmir was rejected at UNHRC, says MEA: Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that the international community was aware of Islamabad’s role in ‘aiding and abetting terrorist infrastructure’.
- Maruti Suzuki says millennials’ preference for Uber, Ola not a ‘strong factor’ in auto sector crisis: The car maker’s executive director said a detailed study was needed before arriving at any conclusion for the slowdown.
- ‘No second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav,’ says Pakistan’s foreign ministry: India’s external affairs ministry said that it will keep trying to implement the judgement of the ICJ and remain in contact with the Pakistani side.
- Manmohan Singh suggests five ways to tackle growth slowdown; blames note ban, faulty GST for crisis: The former prime minister said the current economic crisis was both structural and cyclical in nature.
- Delhi High Court asks CBI to respond to P Chidambaram’s plea for bail in INX Media case: The High Court had on Wednesday listed the plea for hearing on Thursday.
- Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to adopt ‘agitational agenda’, accuses BJP of misusing mandate, say reports: This was the first meeting she chaired after she taking over the party’s reins from her son Rahul Gandhi.
- Nobel laureate Serge Haroche says ISRO will solve the complication with moon lander: The French scientist said the problem was that there was too much expectation and media attention around India’s moon mission.