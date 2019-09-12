A look at the headlines right now:

Retail inflation rose to 3.21% in August – the highest in 10 months: Industrial production grew 4.3% in July, according to government data. It had declined to a four-month low of 2% in June. ‘The first 100 days were just a trailer,’ says PM Modi, promises corruption-free government: At a rally in Ranchi, Modi said a massive crackdown on corruption had begun, and those who ‘try to loot the public will be shown their right place’. ‘Will teach BJP a lesson if it touches anyone in Bengal,’ says Mamata Banerjee at NRC protest rally: The chief minister led a rally in Kolkata to protest against Assam’s database of citizens, and said it was a tool to divide people. Pakistan’s attempt to ‘polarise and politicise’ Kashmir was rejected at UNHRC, says MEA: Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that the international community was aware of Islamabad’s role in ‘aiding and abetting terrorist infrastructure’. Maruti Suzuki says millennials’ preference for Uber, Ola not a ‘strong factor’ in auto sector crisis: The car maker’s executive director said a detailed study was needed before arriving at any conclusion for the slowdown. ‘No second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav,’ says Pakistan’s foreign ministry: India’s external affairs ministry said that it will keep trying to implement the judgement of the ICJ and remain in contact with the Pakistani side. Manmohan Singh suggests five ways to tackle growth slowdown; blames note ban, faulty GST for crisis: The former prime minister said the current economic crisis was both structural and cyclical in nature. Delhi High Court asks CBI to respond to P Chidambaram’s plea for bail in INX Media case: The High Court had on Wednesday listed the plea for hearing on Thursday. Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to adopt ‘agitational agenda’, accuses BJP of misusing mandate, say reports: This was the first meeting she chaired after she taking over the party’s reins from her son Rahul Gandhi. Nobel laureate Serge Haroche says ISRO will solve the complication with moon lander: The French scientist said the problem was that there was too much expectation and media attention around India’s moon mission.