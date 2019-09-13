At least 11 people drowned to death after a boat capsized during the immersion of a Ganesha idol in Bhopal’s Khatlaputra Ghat on Friday morning, ANI reported. Search and rescue operations are under way as three or four others are still reportedly missing. At least 40 police personnel and a team from the State Disaster Response Force are spearheading the search operation.

“Five people have been rescued out of 16 and we have recovered 11 bodies till now,” Additional Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel told the news agency. “This incident occurred around 4.30 in the morning.”

Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma said the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the victims, and that an investigation will be conducted.

More details are awaited.

Madhya Pradesh: 11 bodies recovered at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in, capsized this morning. Search operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mEMSJdzhE9 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

PC Sharma, MP Minister on 11 dead after boat capsized in Bhopal this morning: The incident is really unfortunate. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased by the District Collector. Investigation will be done. pic.twitter.com/JWin2guDII — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.