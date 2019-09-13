Top news: 11 dead after boat capsizes in Bhopal, state government to give Rs 4 lakh aid to victims
At least 11 people died after a boat capsized during Ganesha idol immersion in Bhopal on Friday morning. Five people were rescued, while at least three others are still missing. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the victims.
Meanwhile, a medico-legal document by five doctors of a medical college in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city confirmed that Tabrez Ansari, who was assaulted by a mob in June, died of cardiac arrest triggered by severe trauma.
Madhya Pradesh: 11 dead after boat capsizes during idol immersion in Bhopal
At least 11 people drowned to death after a boat capsized during the immersion of a Ganesha idol in Bhopal’s Khatlaputra Ghat on Friday morning. Search and rescue operations are under way as three or four others are still reportedly missing. At least 40 police personnel and a team from the State Disaster Response Force are spearheading the search operation.
Chennai: Woman crushed to death by water tanker after AIADMK hoarding falls on her
A 23-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was crushed to death in Chennai’s Pallikaranai area on Thursday after a hoarding fell on her. She lost her balance and fell on the road, and then a water tanker ran over her. The hoarding was allegedly put up by workers of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
J&K: Shah Faesal withdraws plea against his detention, says hundreds of others have no legal help
Kashmiri bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Thursday withdrew his plea against his detention filed in the Delhi High Court, saying that several residents of his state had been unlawfully detained since August but had no legal assistance.
India-China military standoff in Ladakh on Wednesday was quickly resolved after talks, says MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was important to note how quickly a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh the day before was resolved. The incident occurred after Chinese troops objected to the presence of their Indian counterparts, who were patrolling the area.
J&K: Indian diplomat briefs UN human rights chief about Pakistan’s alleged attempts to disturb peace
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on Thursday briefed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Bachelet had voiced concerns on Monday about the state of human rights in the region and urged the Indian administration to respect and protect the rights of the Kashmiris.
Jharkhand lynching case: Tabrez Ansari’s cardiac arrest was triggered by severe trauma, say doctors
A medico-legal document by five doctors of a medical college in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city confirmed that Tabrez Ansari, who was assaulted by a mob in June, died of cardiac arrest triggered by severe trauma.
Manmohan Singh suggests five ways to tackle growth slowdown; blames note ban, faulty GST for crisis
Former Prime Minister and economist Manmohan Singh has pitched for structural reforms to tackle the economic challenges the country is facing. In an interview to The Hindu BusinessLine, which was published on Wednesday, Singh said the government first had to acknowledge the crisis.
