The National Commission for Women said in a statement on Friday that it will seek a report from the Delhi Police, after receiving a complaint that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rituraj Jha used indecent language against a member of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party’s women’s wing at a rally, PTI reported.

The National Commission for Women said a delegation visited their office on Thursday and submitted the complaint against Jha, along with a video and other supporting evidence. “The women expressed their anguish at this incident and urged the commission to take action in this regard,” the NCW said.

The commission added that it will pursue the case with Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik. Jha has not yet reacted to the matter, PTI reported.

