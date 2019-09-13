A look at the headlines right now:

At PoK rally, Imran Khan calls Narendra Modi ‘a coward man’: The Pakistan prime minister described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘humanitarian problem’, and said Kashmiris were not afraid of death anymore. DK Shivakumar’s ED custody extended till September 17, court says his health is first priority: Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court in Delhi that Shivakumar was not keeping well and required immediate hospitalisation. High Court withdraws ex-Kolkata police commissioner’s interim protection from arrest: After the order, the CBI served Rajeev Kumar a notice to appear before it on Saturday for questioning. Amit Shah and JP Nadda congratulate ABVP for its victory in DU students’ union elections: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student wing won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary. Delhi court dismisses P Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in INX Media case: On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had told the court that Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary in the money laundering case. In Bhima Koregaon case, activist Gautam Navlakha’s interim protection from arrest extended by 3 weeks: However, the Bombay High Court refused to quash the charges against him, saying the case was not ‘without basis and absence of material’. Two UP policemen suspended for assaulting motorcylist after video goes viral: The incident occurred in Siddharthnagar district on Tuesday afternoon. One of the policemen might have been drunk, said a senior officer. ‘We have lost faith in the government’, says Madras HC after AIADMK hoarding kills techie in Chennai: The court said it was tired of passing orders against installation of flex boards in the state. Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi: Nehal Modi, who lives in Belgium, has been charged with money laundering, according to the Interpol website. Man dies after having sex on business trip, French court holds company liable for ‘work accident’: The heath insurance provider had argued that sexual activities were as normal as ‘taking a shower or a meal’.